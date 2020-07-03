Tata Steel promises no forced job cuts at Amsterdam plant

Dutch labour union FNV said on Friday it had reached an agreement with Tata Steel that precludes any forced job cuts at the IJmuiden steel plant in the coming years.

Tata employees at IJmuiden had staged continuous strike actions since June 10, after unions said the company planned to scrap around 1,000 of the 9,000 jobs at the site.

