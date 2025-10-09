Tata Trusts board to meet on Oct 10 to review healthcare funding amid internal disagreements: Report

The Tata Trusts board, which holds over 60 percent ownership in Tata Sons, will convene on October 10 to review funding allocations for several major healthcare initiatives. The meeting comes at a sensitive time marked by internal friction among trustees and ongoing government mediation aimed at restoring stability within one of India’s most influential philanthropic institutions.

The agenda, as per a report in Moneycontrol, will focus primarily on approving new healthcare funding proposals, rather than any changes to Tata Sons’ board representation.

In recent weeks, tensions within the Trusts have intensified, particularly following the withdrawal of former Defence Secretary Vijay Singh as a nominee director from the Tata Sons board. However, the report stated that no proposal was tabled to withdraw or replace other nominee directors, including Venu Srinivasan, at the current meeting. “There is no proposal before the Tata Trusts to reconsider or review the board position of Venu Srinivasan, the Trusts’ nominee director on the board of Tata Sons,” a person aware of the deliberations said.

The government’s involvement—through meetings led by Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this week—underscores the strategic significance of the Trusts’ unity to the wider Tata Group’s governance and stability.

At the core of the disagreement are differences between Chairman Noel Tata and trustee Mehli Mistry regarding board reappointments and the application of Article 121A of Tata Sons’ Articles of Association. This clause outlines the fiduciary responsibilities of Tata Trusts in major financial and governance decisions at Tata Sons. Trustees including Mistry, Pramit Jhaveri, Darius Khambatta, and Jehangir HC Jehangir are said to have raised questions about how the Trusts should interpret and enforce their oversight role under this article.

While the differences have not led to open confrontation, insiders describe the debates as “philosophical yet consequential,” with trustees split between ensuring stronger governance oversight and avoiding the perception of undermining Noel Tata’s authority as chairman. “Dissenting board members are keen to be seen as a stabilising factor and not as challengers to the chairman’s leadership,” sources noted. “Their position is that while maintaining fiduciary oversight, governance standards must not be diluted.”

The government mediation, which also involved Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran and senior counsel Darius Khambatta, aimed to diffuse tensions and reinforce collective decision-making within the Trusts. Officials have privately expressed concern that prolonged internal discord could impact the Tata Group’s long-term governance, particularly as Tata Sons explores potential restructuring and future public listing plans.

Despite the internal disagreements, the Trusts remain focused on their philanthropic mission, particularly in healthcare, education, and rural development. In FY24, Tata Trusts earned Rs 1,712 crore in dividends from Tata Sons, channeling the proceeds into charitable and social impact programs.