TCS amid the world's top employers for seventh consecutive year

Tata Consultancy Services has been recognised as a Global Top Employer for the seventh year in a row by the Top Employers Institute. TCS is one of only 11 global top employers recognised this year for excellence in people practices, the company stated.



According to a statement issued by the company, TCS has been ranked the top-most employer in the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific; and number two in Latin America. In the country rankings, it has been placed among the top three top employers across 19 countries, like Australia, Hong Kong, China, India, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Netherlands, Sweden,etc.



TCS has also been named a top employer in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and South Africa.



Milind Lakkad, CHRO, TCS said, “We are pleased to be named a Global Top Employer for the seventh consecutive year.” The company’s continued investment in organic talent development, focus on upskilling and innovative training methods, learning platforms, and certifications, have resulted in industry-leading outcomes, TCS mentioned.



David Plink, CEO, Top Employers Institute, said, “As a global Top Employer, TCS has proved their unwavering commitment to their employees on an international level that spans numerous countries. We are excited to celebrate and applaud them for their achievement in 2022.”



The company has trained over 421,000 employees on digital technologies. In the quarter ended December 2021, employees gained over 100,000 market-relevant skills, the company's official statement stated.

