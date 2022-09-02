TCS ends anniversary appraisals for employees

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has scrapped its anniversary appraisal policy for newly joined lateral employees. The company in an internal mail to eligible employees said that their annual compensation will be reviewed during the next annual appraisal process, Moneycontrol reported on Friday.

Under the anniversary appraisal policy, an employee gets his or her appraisal when the person completes a full year of service into TCS from the date of joining. However, the Mumbai-headquartered firm has now revised this policy for new joinees and will consider them in the next annual appraisal process.

An email from the HR department of TCS said all ‘EP Hires’ or experienced professionals with an anniversary date of 1st April 2022 or after, will not receive a letter and/or increment on completion of the first year and that the first increment will be at the subsequent annual increment cycle, the report said.

Following this, a Pune-based labour union - Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate or NITES - attacked TCS calling the new move no less than cheating.

However, TCS in a statement said that it had always had increments in line with industry benchmarks. Even during the pandemic, the company said, it ensured its increment cycles were unaffected. "It is incorrect to suggest otherwise,” TCS said, adding that all experienced hires will be given an increase as part of the annual salary appraisal that follows their one-year anniversary.