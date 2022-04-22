TCS launches its global co-innovation centre Pace Port in the US

India's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has launched its fourth global co-innovation centre -- TCS Pace Port -- in Pittsburgh, United States. The centre has been set up at the Carnegie Mellon University campus. TCS said that the centre will aim to solve critical enterprise challenge by convening the ecosystems of local start-ups, entrepreneurs, students and educators. It added that TCS Pace Port will specialise in innovation in manufacturing and utilities sectors with an increased focus on the Internet of Things (IoT) and AI.

The key capabilities of the new co-innovation centre, as per an official handout, includes a TCS Academic Research Lab which allows researchers and experts to gain exposure in areas like AI, blockchain, advanced analytics, cybersecurity, and quantum computing.

It will also include TCS Innovation Showcase, a presentation and engagement facility that helps clients visualise the phases of their digital transformation journey; TCS Co-Innovation Network Accelerator, which is meant for start-ups, technology partners, CMU students & faculty, and TCS experts.

“Pennsylvania’s rich history of innovation is one of the best things about the commonwealth, and our world-class research institutions and universities are some of its greatest assets. Bringing these two things together promises to keep Pennsylvania on the forefront of the manufacturing industry. I am proud TCS selected CMU for their newest co-innovation hub and look forward to seeing what they create together," said Tom Wolf, Governor, Pennsylvania, in a statement.

“To drive sustainable growth, U.S. companies are forming collaborative ecosystems spanning multiple technology disciplines and industries -- like the ones TCS, CMU, start-ups and other partners will foster right here at TCS Pace Port Pittsburgh. This co-innovation hub brings to life our belief that innovation has a context but no boundaries. Together, we are answering the call to innovate with speed," said Ananth Krishnan, Chief Technology Officer, TCS.