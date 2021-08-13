TCS named MongoDB Global System Integrator Partner of the year

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been named the MongoDB Global System Integrator Partner of the Year. TCS said the title was conferred to it for its "bold and innovative solutions" that helped in the growth and transformation journeys of several businesses and industries.

The global IT services and business solutions provider was recognised for leveraging its IP-based solutions such as TCS MasterCraft TransformPlus, which accelerates mainframe offload to MongoDB and other non-relational databases.

TransformPlus extracts business logic from legacy mainframe systems as a convertible, document data model for deployment, making extraction faster and more economical, and reducing the risk that comes with rewriting legacy applications. This, along with MongoDB’s document data model platform, can help make development cycles up to 5 times faster. With this, businesses can drive innovation faster, cut costs by 70% or more, and reduce their risk at the same time.

“TCS MasterCraft's intelligent automation is helping migrate enterprise-level mainframe applications to MongoDB's leading application data platform," said Alan Chhabra, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Partners, MongoDB.

