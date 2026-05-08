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TCS Nashik case: Nida Khan arrested after 25 days in harassment, religious conversion case

TCS Nashik case: Nida Khan arrested after 25 days in harassment, religious conversion case

Nashik police arrested Nida Khan in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after searching for her across Maharashtra. The arrest advances the SIT probe into multiple complaints of harassment, molestation and alleged coercion at the TCS unit.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 8, 2026 9:17 AM IST
TCS Nashik case: Nida Khan arrested after 25 days in harassment, religious conversion caseNida Khan is an accused in crime register number 156/26 at Deolali Camp police station.
SUMMARY
  • An SIT is probing nine cases of molestation and harassment
  • Police have arrested eight others, including a female operations manager
  • The FIR alleges pressure to pray and eat non-vegetarian food

Nida Khan, a female employee at the TCS unit in Nashik who is accused in a case linked to alleged religious conversion, sexual harassment and harassment of some women colleagues, was arrested in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday after 25 days in hiding, Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik said, according to PTI.

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Khan is an accused in crime register number 156/26 at Deolali Camp police station. Her arrest comes as a Special Investigation Team of the Nashik police probes nine cases of molestation and harassment at the IT major's Nashik unit.

Police have so far arrested eight persons, including a female operations manager, after registering nine FIRs over allegations of exploitation, attempted forceful conversion, hurting religious sentiments, molestation and mental harassment of female employees at the TCS unit.

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The SIT had been searching for Khan in different parts of Maharashtra. She is accused of targeting employees in a WhatsApp group and pressuring them to pray and eat non-vegetarian food.

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According to the FIR, Khan allegedly advised women employees to dress and behave in accordance with Islamic traditions. Some complainants have also alleged that they were coerced or pressured into adopting religious practices, including praying, changing dietary habits and adopting religious symbols.

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Besides Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions related to sexual harassment and defamation, Khan has also been booked under relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, as the complainant belongs to a Scheduled Caste.

On 18 April, she moved a Nashik court seeking anticipatory bail and interim protection from arrest pending the hearing, citing her pregnancy. Her anticipatory bail plea was rejected on 2 May.

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TCS has said it has long followed a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form, and that the employees allegedly involved in sexual harassment at the Nashik office have been suspended. The SIT continues to investigate the nine cases registered in the matter.

Published on: May 8, 2026 9:17 AM IST
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