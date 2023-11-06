TCS rejigs top management, veteran Elizabeth Mathew appointed as head of diversity program

Indian IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has appointed a new head of diversity. Elizabeth Mathew, a long-time executive of the company has been appointed as head of TCS LeaD, its diversity program, as per an internal communication sent by the company's CHRO.

An email sent to employees by Chief Human Resources Officer Milind Lakkad read, “I am pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Elizabeth Mathew (Liz) as the head of TCS LeaD.”

LeaD is the IT services company's internal program to promote diversity and leadership at the senior level.



Business Today has reached out to TCS for a confirmation on the same. The story will be updated as and when the company responds.

As per the internal email, Mathew has replaced executive Anant Haidale, who has taken over a different responsibility at the company.

“Liz takes over from Anant Haidale who, after a successful stint in HR, has moved to take up a leadership role in the Manufacturing Business Group,” the CHRO wrote in his email addressed to employees.

Lakkad’s email also noted that head of diversity and inclusion Preeti D’Mello and Brinda R, head of leadership careers, will report to Mathew

As per information from her LinkedIn, Mathew has been associated with TCS since 1989. Her appointment is one of the several leadership changes made by the company’s newly appointed Chief Executive Officer K Krithivasan. Krithivasan took over former CEO Rajesh Gopinathan in June 2023.

Since July this year, several key management roles have been rejigged by the company management. As per exchange filings, TCS announced that their chief technology officer, K Ananth Krishnan, retired on July 31, 2023.

Moreover, several changes were made to senior management personnel (SMP) at the company under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) guidelines. The SMPs identified as per the exchange filings include Harrick Vin, Shankar Narayanan, V Rajanna, Siva Ganesan, Ashok Pai and Reguraman (Regu) Ayyaswamy.