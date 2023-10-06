TCS wins deal in US' Georgia to transform IT systems 

Indian IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has won a deal to digitally transform the Georgia Department of Labor's (GDOL) IT systems, the company announced in an exchange filing.

The IT major noted that as part of the deal, TCS would replace GDOL's 1980s-era legacy platform with a scalable cloud-based unemployment insurance system that streamlines the claims process. The system would be trained to ensure that eligible individuals receive prompt financial assistance and support.

It is worth noting that the two companies did not disclose financials of the contract.

GDOL explained the reasoning behind onboarding TCS for its digital transformation. During the pandemic, Georgia experienced an unprecedented surge in unemployment claims – the third highest in the United States – placing tremendous strain on the state's ageing 40-year-old unemployment system and underscoring the urgent need for change, they noted.

Digitised processes with automated workflows will enable faster processing of claims with reduced errors, said the company in a statement.

“Modernising Georgia’s 80s-era unemployment system represents the dynamic fusion between efficiency and innovation,” said Bruce Thompson, commissioner, Georgia Department of Labor.

The IT services company will look to leverage cutting-edge technology to improve accessibility, resilience, scalability and transparency in Georgia's unemployment system, TCS highlighted.

Robert Kane, Chief Commercial Officer for US Public Services at TCS, explained, "In state after state, TCS has demonstrated how to leverage cutting-edge technology to improve accessibility, resilience, scalability, and transparency, significantly strengthening the critical safety net that unemployment insurance represents."

It is worth noting that this would not be the first time TCS has digitised a public service in the US. Before this, the company has digitised unemployment systems in several states, including Connecticut, Florida, Kansas, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, New York and Wyoming.