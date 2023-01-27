Tech Mahindra bets big on 5G solutions, to clock $1 bn in revenue from 5G solutions in FY23

Unlocking immense opportunities for industries across sectors in the country, 5G has become a strategic bet for India’s leading Indian IT firm Tech Mahindra. The company has witnessed tremendous growth in its 5G revenues in the last year and is focusing on skill-based hiring in next-generation technologies including 5G.

Manish Vyas, President, Communications, Media and Entertainment Business, and CEO, of Network Services, Tech Mahindra told Business Today: “We have seen tremendous growth in our 5G revenues in the last 12 months. Keeping pace with the growth momentum, in FY’23, we are on track to touch almost $1 billion in revenue from 5G solutions.”

Tech Mahindra’s 5G solutions are broadly structured into three segments – 5G solutions for service providers, 5G solutions for ecosystem partners, and 5G solutions for enterprises. Within 5G solutions for service providers, the company has also built robust capabilities in 5G engineering including 5G core elements, 5G device certification labs, engineering smartphones and hotspots, and setting-up Open RAN ecosystem. And in 5G for Enterprise, Tech Mahindra provides a range of services that can enable enterprises to establish their own private wireless networks to span wide areas of operations and enable a plethora of IoT use cases.

Tech Mahindra’s 5G play is across industry verticals and use cases. It includes enablement of smart factories and equipment management on shop floors, post-sales services for manufacturing companies, and similarly for oil and sector; it could be repair work, asset management, and solving oil rig issues, etc. “Moreover, we are actively working on network integration, network management, network automation, closed-loop automation, and digital platforms that will enable 5G and 5G engineering on devices,” adds Vyas.

Given the growth opportunity as 5G services are rolling out in the country, Tech Mahindra is focusing on skill-based hiring as well as reskilling and upskilling its associates in next-generation technologies including 5G. “Leveraging our in-house artificial intelligence-based learning platform, UaaS (upskilling as a service), we aim to accelerate skill development in various facets and train associates in emerging technologies,” adds Vyas.