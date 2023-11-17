scorecardresearch
'Technical issue has been resolved,' says Swiggy hours after glitch in its payment gateway

'Technical issue has been resolved,' says Swiggy hours after glitch in its payment gateway

Earlier, Swiggy's customers said while they could place orders but couldn't make payment through either UPI or cards

'Technical issue has been resolved,' says Swiggy hours after glitch in its payment gateway 'Technical issue has been resolved,' says Swiggy hours after glitch in its payment gateway

Food delivery platform Swiggy said on Friday evening that the technical issue associated with its payment gateway has been resolved. 

Earlier, Swiggy's customers said while they could place orders but couldn't make payment through either UPI or cards. 

"We were facing a technical downtime with the payment page earlier. However, the issue has been resolved now. Please refresh the app and check if the issue still persists," said Swiggy on X platform (formerly Twitter) later on Friday.

"We regret to inform you that we’re experiencing a technical down time due to which the payment failed. Not to fret, we’re working on fixing this and should be up and running soon," said Swiggy earlier on X. 

Published on: Nov 17, 2023, 10:15 PM IST
