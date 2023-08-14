'There's a positive energy for the Indian market': Behind Foxconn's CEO Young Liu's emphasis on partnership and investments in India

"Taiwan is and will be your [India’s] most trusted and reliable partner.” Foxconn's CEO and Chairman, Young Liu, addressed India with these resounding words during the second edition of Semicon India, held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, last month. With immense conviction, Liu's message resonated deeply, as Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Technology, committed to investing billions of dollars in India over the forthcoming years.

Foxconn marked its entry into India in 2005, and since then, its revenue, employee count, and investment scale have grown exponentially. While currently specializing in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) final assembly, it holds a prominent position as a primary supplier to Apple and numerous other smartphone manufacturers. During the recent quarterly earnings call, Chairman Liu disclosed, "In India, Foxconn currently operates across nine campuses, collectively spanning an area equivalent to more than 500 football fields. Our 30-plus factories in India contribute to an annual business turnover of approximately $10 billion. We also provide accommodation in over 20 dormitories, ensuring the safety and well-being of thousands of Foxconn employees in India."

Presently, Foxconn's operational reach extends across Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. With strategic foresight, the company envisions expansion into Karnataka, Telangana, and other regions. Collaborating seamlessly with central and local government entities, Foxconn seeks to establish industrial complexes that refine the business ecosystem by enhancing infrastructure, policies, and legislative frameworks.

In a noteworthy development, Foxconn's board recently greenlit an additional investment of $400 million in Telangana, elevating the cumulative investment in the state to $550 million. This impending facility will emerge as a pivotal hub for Foxconn Interconnect Technology's pursuits in Telangana, facilitating a significant expansion of production capacity.

While Foxconn's core activities encompassing contract manufacturing, the company is resolutely determined to venture into the semiconductor domain. Although an initial partnership with Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta has concluded, fresh collaborations are actively being explored to drive semiconductor initiatives within India. Reliable sources indicate that Foxconn is also deliberating the establishment of four to five semiconductor fabrication lines within the country.

Furthermore, Foxconn is proactively diversifying into the manufacturing of key components for consumer electronics, thereby reinforcing its competitive stance in the Indian market. The company plans to escalate its investments in India, as evidenced by the recurrent queries about Indian investments during the past two quarterly investor calls. Liu remarked, "This signifies a positive energy directed at the Indian market."

Reflecting on the company's investment strategy in India, Liu elaborated, "As previously stated, our CapEx for this year is set to surpass last year's figures, and that projection remains unchanged. With Foxconn's annual revenue surpassing $200 billion last year, juxtaposed against India's expansive market potential, our plans could entail several billion dollars in investments - merely the inception of our commitment."

As Foxconn's resounding commitment to India echoes, it stands as a testament to the blossoming partnership between Taiwan and India, characterised by shared aspirations and mutual growth.