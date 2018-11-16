These were the most searched keywords, brands in India this festive season

Festive season in India is a time of shopping, discounts and sales. The usual frenzy during the festive months of October and November, in recent years, has been amplified by the huge discounts offered by e-commerce players. The top players in the space, Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal etc. have their own festive sales, where they offer huge discounts to outdo each other. Earlier in the month, a report by research and advisory firm RedSeer Consulting had revealed that Walmart-owned Flipkart beat Amazon in the recently concluded festival sales.

However, a new report by digital marketing suite SEMrush claims that Amazon was the most searched brand during the festive season.

"Amazon has been searched for more often than its competitors Flipkart and Snapdeal, which were among the top 10 most searched for brands in India at 2ndand 6th place respectively," the report said.

The most searched products during the season were -- bike, mobile phone, smartphone, car and TV, according to the report. The data reveals that Samsung was the most searched for electronics brand in India during the festive season.

"Online search data clearly reveals that Samsung was the third most searched for brand in India this past Diwali, while its competitor Sony stood at a distant 8thposition. Also, according to the data, the keyword smartphone was searched for more often than the word iPhone was," the report says.

However, the report adds that the iPhone has an advantage as consumers see it as just another smartphone and search for it distinctly.

Another interesting finding of this survey revealed that Reliance Jio was not among the most searched for telecom operators as it was not among the top 10 most searched for brands in India while its competitors Vodafone, Airtel, and BSNL were.