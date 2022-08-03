'Think big for clients, dream big for yourselves': KPMG India CEO's advice to colleagues

KPMG India CEO Yezdi Nagporewalla offered some sage advice to his colleagues, asking them to think big for their clients and dream big for themselves. He also said that those days are gone where you can advise people without any technological aspect.

He said, “I encourage our guys, my partners and my people to think big for our clients, to dream big for themselves and to act big for our firm and to stay relevant.” Nagporewalla was speaking at a recent BT CEO Immersives session with Business Today Editor Sourav Majumdar and Executive Editor Krishna Gopalan.

Nagporewalla also mentioned that KPMG is focusing on solutions that are contemporary. He further noted, “We are also seeing the ability to collaborate and envelope yourself with different aspects.”

Commenting on why India is doing better than other countries, he said, “India as against some of our global other geographies is doing much better. It’s doing better because it’s stable. It’s taking corrective action and there is a fair degree of positivity which continues to exist. So, if you compare India versus the rest of the world there is for example a huge fear of recession outside of England. You don’t see that in India as much as you see it outside.”

He explained further that while stability and consistency in policies are the reasons why India is not apprehensive about recession, the main reason is being proactive. Nagporewalla also talked at length about how the government’s $5 trillion economy vision can be materialised.

He said, “You have to see the gap of where we are and where we want to be. So, you want to be $5 trillion that’s already established, it’s already announced, it’s already there and where is that gap going to come from.”

The KPMG India CEO said that policies like self-sustenance, focus on the manufacturing sector, focus on semiconductor industry and the domestic market are paramount for India to become an economic superpower as these reduce dependence on imports.

He elaborated furthermore and said, “That gap is going to come from manufacturing but more importantly it’s going to come from technology and digitisation and the digital aspects of things along with manufacturing and I feel the startup ecosystem that we have is also going to start contributing to that. So that’s how I feel the gap will be achieved if you like.”

When asked why India was among the important markets for KPMG, Nagaporewalla underscored, “It’s talent, it’s technology and it’s ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance goals). So those are the three aspects which are important to us. When it comes to talent and when it comes to technology and I’d say ESG as well the India relevance immediately kicks in.”

Nagporewalla took charge as the CEO of KPMG India on February 7, 2022. His tenure will end on December 31, 2026. He has been associated with KPMG India for over two decades and was the sector head for Industrial Markets and Automotive divisions before being appointed as the CEO.

