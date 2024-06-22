This is how FedEx is building a gender neutral workforce

Though the LGBTQ+ community was acknowledged by the Supreme Court of India with the scrapping of Article 377 in 2018, the social struggle continues to exist for the community.

However, over the last few years, employers have been actively trying to ensure inclusivity and safety of the LGBTQ+ employees at workplaces. The added challenge is to make it mainstream.

According to a study conducted by Deloitte, 60% of the responding LGBTQ+ workers said that believe it is important to be able to be out at work about their sexual orientation. But on the contrary, some reported that they aren’t comfortable being out with anyone at work at all when it comes to their sexual orientation (14%) or gender identity (17%).

This is seemingly an alarming indication for the employers in terms of ensuring safety and protection of the LGBTQ+ employees against workplace bullying. The key to solving the problem is diversification of the workforce across every industry, especially the ones like manufacturing and logistics, which are highly male-dominated.

The key challenge for these industries is the age-old masculine and sometimes conservative culture, due to which the LGBTQ+ employees may find it even more difficult to adjust. To understand how the logistics industry is dealing with such issues, Business Today spoke with Fedex.

Commenting on the internal initiatives, Suvendu Choudhury, VP India Operations & CE MEISA said, “While we embrace diversity daily, ‘Diversity Week’, from June 10 to 14, 2024, is a special time for us to celebrate our differences and reflect on the value diversity adds to our work and lives.”



Further explaining this, he stated that this is a part of FedEx’s culture pillar of taking care of each other by honouring its diverse workforce through various activities such as the "Walk in Someone Else's Shoes" programme.



Under this programme, the team members share their identities through team potlucks, ethnic attire group photos, and appreciation notes in native languages. “Additionally, our ‘Diversity of Thought’ initiative encourages them to share their perspectives on why diversity is strength,” he added.



Making logistics safe and inclusive



No matter the number of gender neutral HR policies, a company becomes inclusive and diverse only when mental and physical well-being of the employees is ensured.



Talking on this front, Choudhury said that the company covers gender affirmation surgery and same-gender partner medical insurance benefits, and has gender neutral restrooms in select facilities.



But sadly, discussions of an inclusive workforce often get concentrated around the LGBTQ+ community, while gender gap between men and women at workplaces persists. A typically male dominated industry, Indian logistics companies, in early 2023 had only 23.3% women, from a peak of 27.4% in 2020, LinkedIn found through a study.



Citing this report, Choudury said, “Actively recruiting and training women for traditionally male-dominated roles, and leveraging technology to simplify tasks like operating machinery, can make these positions more accessible.”



According to Choudhury, “FedEx is implementing targeted recruitment and training programs for women and enhancing workplace infrastructure and policies. For instance, we have expanded our equal opportunities statement in all job postings to address research findings that women are less likely to apply for positions unless they feel fully qualified.”



Interestingly, he highlighted that to engage more women in job roles involving a lot of travelling, safe workplace and proper sanitation have no alternatives. These can be deployed by gathering feedback from team members through surveys and workshops will help identify their challenges and needs, creating a more supportive work environment.



“Additionally, promoting gender diversity through mentorship programmes, flexible work arrangements, and robust anti-harassment policies creates a more inclusive workplace,” he added.



He further added that at FedEx, upholding the health, safety, and well-being of the employees is a foundational value, rooted in the company’s ‘Safety Above All’ culture. This commitment also shapes the HR policies, training programmes, and risk evaluation of the company.



“We use Safety Management Systems to reduce work-related injuries and illnesses and ensure regulatory compliance. These systems are tailored to address specific hazards and regulatory environments. Our training and engagement programs reinforce our Safety Above All culture. All new hires, including women in the delivery segment, complete mandatory health, and safety training during onboarding, equipping them with the tools to address role-specific hazards,” Choudhury said.



By integrating safety into everything, FedEx aims ensure a secure and supportive workplace for all employees, Choudhury added.

