Torrent Pharma inks pact with Boehringer Ingelheim to co-market anti-diabetic drug in India

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd has entered into a strategic alliance with Boehringer Ingelheim India Private Limited to co-market its anti-diabetic drug and its fixed dose combinations in India.

The company will co-market Cospiaq (Empagliflozin), Cospiaq MetTM (Empagliflozin+ Metformin) and Xilingio (Empagliflozin+ Linagliptin) in India. Empagliflozin, a sodium glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitor is a class of prescription medicines that are FDA-approved for use with diet and exercise to lower blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes.

Empagliflozin is also used to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death, in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus and established cardiovascular disease. Further, empagliflozin is indicated to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalisation for adults who have greater chances of heart failure.

“The launch of Cospiaq, Cospiaq Met and Xilingio will further strengthen our overall Diabetes and Cardiovascular portfolios and bolster our position as a leading player in these high growth segments within the Indian Pharmaceutical Market,” Aman Mehta, Director, Torrent Pharmaceuticals said.

As per International Diabetes Federation, India has the second largest diabetes patient base in the world with an estimated 74.2 million adults (20-79 years age group) as of 2021. This is expected to increase to almost 125 million patients by 2045.

According to AWACS MAT October 2022 data, the Indian diabetes medications market is valued at Rs 16,516 crore, growing at 8.6 per cent CAGR over the last 4 years. The market for SGLT-2 Inhibitors is valued at 1,927 Crores and the SGLT-2 Inhibitors are growing faster than the diabetes market faster at 33 per cent CAGR over the same time period.

