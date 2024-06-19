Toshiba JSW appoints Daisuke Murata as its new Managing Director

Toshiba JSW Power Systems, the joint venture between Japan’s Toshiba Group and India’s JSW Group, announced Wednesday that it has appointed Daisuke Murata as its new Managing Director.

Murata, who graduated from the University of Tokyo with a Bachelor of Engineering, joined Toshiba Group in 1994. Having worked on the engineering and manufacturing of large equipment for the power sector for three decades, he has held various positions, including Head of New Business Unit in the Power System Division of Toshiba ESS in 2021 and Technology Executive of Keihin Factory, Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (Toshiba ESS), the parent company of Toshiba JSW in 2020.

In this new role, Murata aims to leverage the Make in India and Export from India programmes to expand the firm’s presence in overseas markets, including Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

“Toshiba is dedicated to promoting sustainable development worldwide. At Toshiba JSW, we possess the expertise and experience to deliver high-quality power generation equipment and maintenance services to power plants, aimed at enhancing efficiency, minimising downtime, and reducing carbon emissions. In my new role at Toshiba JSW, I aim to bolster our Make-in-India programme and Export-from-India initiatives by expanding our business presence in overseas markets, including Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. By fully utilising our world-class manufacturing facility in Chennai and the Global Engineering Centre in Gurgaon, we will provide high-quality products and services, supported by excellent installation supervision by our certified Indian technical advisors, to our customers in India and globally,” Murata was quoted as saying in a press release issued by the company.

Toshiba JSW joint venture offers maintenance services to power plants to enable and accelerate transformation to help decarbonise energy generation, provides advanced digital IoT solutions for power generation businesses, and has manufacturing facilities in Manali, in Tamil Nadu. The company claims to be committed to improving and modernising the power sector, accelerating the transition towards a carbon-neutral society. Toshiba JSW offers high-efficiency equipment and services to existing power plants, which can help reduce CO2 emissions.

In addition, Toshiba JSW, in cooperation with Toshiba ESS, provides a Carbon Dioxide Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) solution that helps separate and capture CO2 from its source, such as thermal power plants. The captured CO2 can later be used in a different form for a different purpose. Currently, Toshiba JSW engineers are undergoing extensive training and preparing to take up the work for CCUS in the future.