‘Lakshadweep’ search interest on Google tops 20 years after PM Modi visit, Maldives row

Lakshadweep-Maldives controversy: The search interest worldwide for Lakshadweep has reached its highest point in 20 years following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the pristine archipelago that also triggered the controversy around Maldives’ tourism.

A simple search on Google in the time frame of 20 years (2004-present) – the maximum it allows without customising the time range – shows a flat line with a steep rise in 2024. Not only in India, the search fetches the same results worldwide, with the highest peak in 2024.

The government’s citizen engagement platform, MyGov, as well as All India Radio News and the DD News channel took to social media to share the spike in the search.

PM @narendramodi's visit to Lakshadweep caused a significant surge in online searches about the islands. This worldwide search interest is currently at its highest in the last 20 years, indicating a renewed fascination with its natural beauty and cultural richness#Lakshadweep pic.twitter.com/z1Cqx5HzOL — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) January 8, 2024

Worldwide search interest for #Lakshadweep is at its highest in last 20 years, that too by a huge margin. This huge spark in interest is the outcome of just few hours spent by PM @narendramodi in #Lakshadweep. pic.twitter.com/UaWtE5lcZD — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 8, 2024

Worldwide search interest for Lakshadweep is at its highest in the last 20 years, that too by a huge margin. This huge spark in interest is the outcome of just few hours spent by PM @narendramodi in Lakshadweep.#Lakshadweep pic.twitter.com/thcemAtXBc — DD News (@DDNewslive) January 8, 2024

Lakshadweep remained the top trend for the days following PM Modi’s visit to the archipelago. The pictures of PM Modi renewed the interest of travellers in Lakshadweep.

PM Modi visited Lakshadweep Islands from January 2-3. He also inaugurated the Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fibre Connection and also laid the foundation stone for the renovation of the primary healthcare facility and five model Anganwadi centres in the region. Once the photos made it to social media, interest for the union territory peaked on Friday, with over 50,000 users searching for Lakshadweep on Google.

"Recently, I had the opportunity to be among the people of Lakshadweep. I am still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people. I had the opportunity to interact with people in Agatti, Bangaram and Kavaratti. I thank the people of the islands for their hospitality," PM Modi wrote in a post on 'X'.

However, the entire episode quickly took an ugly turn. Speculation was soon rife on social media that India is aiming to boost tourism in Lakshadweep at the cost of Maldives. Three Maldivian ministers' offensive remarks on PM Modi sparked a storm, and they were subsequently suspended from their posts after India raised the matter with the island nation.

Both the countries summoned each other’s envoys as the matter continued to escalate.

