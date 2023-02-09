'Trust, transparency can lead to more investments': Finnish minister says Adani allegations must be cleared

Adani-Hindenburg issue: Finnish minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari on Wednesday said that there should be trust and transparency in the market and there should be ways to monitor and analyse deals. At a press interaction, Skinnari said that allegations surrounding the Adani Group should be cleared as trust and transparency can lead to more investments.

“In Finland, we always stress on transparency. Everything is open and can be monitored and analysed. This brings us back to the question of trust. The market is looking for trust. Where there is trust, there is money and investments. In the European Union, we really stress and emphasise the importance of smart policymaking and trust building," the visiting European minister said.

He said that Finland is optimistic about investment opportunities in India “in the long run”.

Finland and India are building a joint framework to address the critical technologies, especially 5G and futuristic 6G Mobile Technologies with India. Also, Finland with help of India is focusing on low-carbon sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) made from renewable biomass and waste resources that have the potential to deliver the performance of petroleum-based jet fuel.

Recently, Finland and India also signed a Joint Declaration of Intent on Migration and Mobility to work jointly towards developing a common framework of arrangement and cooperation to facilitate greater mobility.

“India is a very interesting investment destination. I really believe that in the long run, India’s stock market and IPOs offer many opportunities for European and Finnish companies. The message from our companies is that let’s build up trust and transparency. That enables more investments," Skinnari said.

Both countries have now initiated several new mission modes programs like electric vehicles, cyber-physical systems, quantum technologies, future manufacturing, and green hydrogen fuel. India sought a joint collaboration with Finland in solving issues of societal challenges.

Skinnari will be leading Finland’s Smart Infrastructure Seminar in Mumbai on February 10 which highlights Finland’s Carbon Neutrality Efforts, Smart City, Infrastructure, and more in partnership with MIDC and the state of Maharashtra.

Skinnari, who will also meet with Commerce minister Piyush Goyal and Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, said that European companies are looking for cooperation with India and pushing for a level playing field in India through the India-EU FTA that is being negotiated.

“I think the most important message from Nordic countries to India is that the world needs a level playing field. Once we have a level playing field, we can build up trust, we can build up further investments and can create jobs. In other words, we need to really build up the free trade agreement and we hope that India and the EU can find each other sooner than later," he said.

