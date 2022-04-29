UltraTech Cement Q4 results: Net profit rises 48% to Rs 2,620 cr, sales up 9%

UltraTech Cement on Friday reported 47.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,620 crore for the quarter ending 31 March, 2022. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 1,775 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's net sales rose 9.3 per cent YoY to Rs 15,557 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 14,232 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

The company's board also recommended a dividend of Rs 38 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the year ended 31 March, 2022, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the company.

UltraTech noted that after a slow start to the quarter, demand improved month on month, driven by improvement in the government's various project execution. It also stated that input cost inflation remains a concern with the rise in fuel and diesel prices.

The company saw an increase in energy cost by 48 per cent, with prices of petcoke and coal doubling during the period. Raw material cost increased 7 per cent on account of the increase in the cost of fly ash, bauxite, gypsum and FISD. Its efforts towards prudent working capital management and control on cash flows, continued relentlessly, it further stated, adding that UltraTech achieved effective capacity utilisation of 90 per cent during the quarter.

Shares of UltraTech Cement on Friday traded 1.32 per cent higher at Rs 6,700.15 apiece on BSE post declaration of financial results.

