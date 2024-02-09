Urban Company launches 'Project Nidar' to safeguard service partners from domestic violence and abuse

Urban Company, a prominent marketplace for on-demand home services in Asia, on Friday launched Project Nidar, a comprehensive initiative designed to combat gender-based violence among its service professionals. This corporate social responsibility (CSR) effort is aimed at providing support to all active service partners on the platform who are currently dealing with or have previously encountered domestic violence and abuse.

Project Nidar is a testament to Urban Company's commitment to the well-being of its service partners, with women constituting approximately 35% of the partner fleet. The program has been developed in collaboration with gender experts and includes partnerships with NGOs such as the Invisible Scars Foundation to offer a range of support services.

These services include counseling, legal assistance, emergency lodging, and medical support. In addition to the existing insurance cover of Rs 1 lakh, the company also offers financial aid of up to Rs 50,000 to those seeking help.

The CEO and Co-founder of Urban Company, Abhiraj Singh Bhal, emphasized the importance of addressing the psychological impact of domestic violence and abuse by establishing a robust support system for their service partners. To raise awareness about domestic violence and the support available, Urban Company plans to release a series of educational videos covering various aspects of domestic violence, accessible through the Urban Company Partner App.

Ekta Viiveck Verma, Founder of the Invisible Scars Foundation, praised Urban Company for their visionary approach in creating a safe and empowered environment for their partners, setting a benchmark for others to prioritize workforce well-being.

The initiative comes in response to alarming statistics indicating that one in three women in India is likely to have experienced intimate partner violence, with only a fraction reporting it to authorities. Project Nidar aims to create a safe space for service partners, helping them recognize signs of abuse and fostering a supportive community.

This policy applies to all active service partners on the Urban Company platform in India, reflecting the company's dedication to addressing domestic violence in the workplace and supporting those affected.

