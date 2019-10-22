Urban Ladder co-founder Rajiv Srivatsa steps down; says taking first step towards new journey

Rajiv Srivatsa, co-founder of home furnishing company Urban Ladder has stepped down from his role as Chief Technology and Product Officer. Talking about his decision to step down from his role, Srivatsa said in a LinkedIn post that he will continue to as a shareholder and board member of the company and will work with co-founder and CEO Ashish Goel on strategic initiatives. He said he will transition out of his role at the end of the month.

"I am mighty proud of what we have accomplished at UL - a big shoutout and thanks to our customers, investors, partners, team members, friends, family and last but not least, Ashish for the ride of a lifetime!" he said in the post.

Srivatsa said that in eight years they have built an incredibly well-loved and respected furniture brand. "UL is recognised for its good quality, great design and outstanding service. I am supremely confident that we will continue this momentum and truly build one of India's most loved consumer brands," he added.

The co-founder said that when it comes to his next step, his plan is to explore various avenues and choosing a specific path. "'The journey of a thousand miles starts with a single step'. And I am taking my first step today in pursuit of a new journey. Wish me luck," he said.

With Srivatsa and Goel at the helm, the Bengaluru-based company raised five rounds of over $100 million capital from firms such as Kalaari, Sequoia, SAIF Partners and boasts investors such as Ratan Tata.

Urban Ladder was founded in 2012 and is present in more than 90 cities. The firm also has five offline store in Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR.

