US-based AMD to invest $400 mn in Bengaluru to set up its largest design centre; create 3,000 engineering roles

US chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) on Friday said that it will invest around $400 million over the next five years to build its largest design center in Bengaluru. AMD’s Chief Technology Officer Mark Papermaster confirmed the development at the annual semiconductor conference that started on July 28 in Gujarat.

AMD said that it would open the design centre in Bengaluru by the end of the year, and create 3,000 new engineering roles within five years. "Our India teams will continue to play a pivotal role in delivering the high-performance and adaptive solutions that support AMD customers worldwide," Papermaster said.

The new 500,000-sq-ft campus will be the latest addition to AMD’s footprint in India. It will increase the company’s office count in the country to 10 locations. AMD already has over 6,500 employees in India.

Papermaster also said that AMD will enhance its R&D capabilities in the country. The company’s chips are used in a wide range of devices from personal computers to data centres. It is also working on an artificial intelligence chip.

Apart from Papermaster, Foxconn Chairman Young Liu, Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, and Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal were the other speakers. Micron had earlier announced an investment of $825 million for a semiconductor testing and packaging unit in Gujarat.

‘SemiconIndia 2023', organised by India Semiconductor Mission in partnership with industry and industry associations, aims to make India a global hub for semiconductor design, manufacturing and technology development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the event on Friday at 10:30 am.

