Blackstone to acquire Piramal Glass for $1 billion

US-based private equity major Blackstone Group Inc has inked a deal to acquire Piramal Enterprises Ltd.'s (PEL) glass unit for $1 billion (around Rs 7,500 crore).

The transaction comprises an upfront payment of $850 million to take over the management and ownership of Piramal Glass, whereas, the Piramal Group will get about $150 million on realising certain milestones, to be paid over the course of two years, the Mint reported.

This will be Piramal Group's second billion-dollar deal this year to capitalise the conglomerate which has a large NBFC unit. The group had earlier this year sold US-based DRG, a 100% subsidiary of PEL, to US-based Clarivate Analytics for $950 million.

Piramal Glass manufactures container glass packaging solutions for perfumery, cosmetics, beverages, specialty food, and pharma industries, and has factories across 65 nations including India, US, and Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Blackstone's acquisition of Piramal Glass follows its 23% stake sale in specialty packaging company Essel Propack earlier this year.

"The current management team, led by Vijay Shah (CEO & President, Piramal Glass), is terrific. Blackstone will support the team with various in-house and industry experts, including Uwe Roehrhoff, who has been familiar with the company for 20 years, and Harish Manwani of Unilever, who has been a customer of Piramal Glass for over two decades," one of the sources told the publication.

Blackstone is a major asset manager in India, with investments worth around $16 billion (excluding the Piramal Glass deal) to date.

In 2010-20, the PE major invested $2.5 billion in the country, while carrying out India's largest buyout in financial services- Aadhar Housing Finance for $470 million.