Usha launches BEE 5-star rated Made in India RF remote control ceilings fans

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

Usha International launches 27 remote control fans

These are 5-star rated and equipped 100% copper BLDC motor, making them energy efficient

Comes with free installation and 2 year warranty of motor as well as remote

Usha International, a leading name in consumer durables in India, has launched six new premium fan ranges, comprising a total of 54 models, ahead of the summer season. The new portfolio includes 27 multi-directional fans with RF remote under the Lambda, Phi, and Upsilon ranges. All of these fans are BEE 5-star rated and come equipped with a 100 per cent copper BLDC motor, making them energy-efficient. The company, in its statement, claimed that the fans have high air delivery capability, between 230-240 cubic meters per minute, and operate silently.

Unlike most remote control fans that offer only a one-year limited warranty, Usha International is offering a two-year warranty not just on the motor of the fan, but also the remote, the company said. Additionally, the fans come with free installation and free home-service for two years. These fans are priced between Rs 8,400 to Rs 9,800 and are inspired by nature and its elements, coming in dual-tone colour variants such as White, Sepia Brown, Beige, Silk Grey, Oyster White, Black Red, and Slate Grey.

The new Onio series fans are manufactured at Usha International's plant in Hyderabad and its partner manufacturing units in Haridwar and Noida. While the company is currently manufacturing for domestic consumption, if the demand arises, it will consider exports as well, the company noted.

Dinesh Chhabra, CEO of Usha International, said, "Fans today are no longer seasonal but have become an all-season product with sales seen throughout the year in different regions according to changes in temperature. In fact, based on consumer insights and needs, our R&D team develops products that cater to diverse customer needs in the fans category, consistently bringing in new technology, stylish designs, energy-efficient, best-in-class performance, and high-quality products."

Having been in the fan business for over seven decades, fans contribute to about 45% of the company's overall business. Usha International expects to close FY 22-23 with a revenue of approximately Rs 3,700 -Rs 3,800 crores.