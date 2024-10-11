'Usually not one to complain': Shruti Haasan slams IndiGo for flight delay chaos, demands better communication

Actor Shruti Haasan recently voiced her frustration with an airline on social media after facing a lengthy flight delay of four hours. Expressing her dissatisfaction with the lack of communication, she urged the airline to improve how they handle such situations for passengers.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Shruti shared her displeasure, revealing that the airline had failed to provide any updates, leaving her and other passengers stranded at the airport for hours without any information.

She posted, "Hey, I’m not usually one to complain, but @IndiGo6E, you’ve really outdone yourselves with today’s chaos. We've been stuck at the airport with no updates for the last four hours. Maybe consider a better approach for your passengers? A little information, courtesy, and clarity would be appreciated."

Her post resonated with several users who retweeted and echoed her criticism, calling out the airline for poor customer service and communication.

Airline Responds

In response to Shruti’s concerns, the airline apologized for the inconvenience and cited weather conditions in Mumbai as the cause of the delay.

"Ms. Haasan, we deeply regret the disruption caused by the flight delay. We fully understand how frustrating it can be to endure such a long wait. The delay was due to weather conditions in Mumbai, which impacted the arrival of the operating aircraft," the airline stated.

They added, "While these factors are beyond our control, we assure you that our airport team is doing everything possible to assist passengers and ensure their comfort."

Shruti’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Shruti Haasan was last seen in Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films. The film, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, also featured Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Sriya Reddy, and Tinnu Anand in key roles. The second part, Salaar 2, is currently in production and expected to release next year.

Shruti is also set to star alongside Adivi Sesh in Dacoit, directed by Shaneil Deo. The film follows the story of two former lovers who are forced to team up one last time.