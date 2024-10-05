IndiGo network outage causes major flight delays nationwide; here's what the airline said

India’s largest low-cost airline, IndiGo, faced a significant network outage on Saturday, causing widespread disruption to flight operations and ground services across the country. The technical glitch left passengers stranded at airports, with many unable to board flights or book tickets, resulting in long delays and growing frustration among travellers.

The outage affected several critical systems, including IndiGo's website and booking system. Passengers took to social media to express their frustration. "It’s good to invest in new aircraft, but how about improving the ground services," one user posted on X, reporting delays at Bangalore’s Terminal 1. Another traveller remarked, “Airport looks like a railway station” due to the overwhelming crowds caused by the system failure.

In a statement, IndiGo acknowledged the issue, describing it as a "temporary system slowdown" that affected their network. "As a result, customers may face increased wait times, including slower check-ins and longer queues at the airport," the airline said. IndiGo also reassured passengers that their team was fully committed to restoring normalcy and assisting travellers.

Our airport team is available and fully dedicated to assisting everyone and ensuring a smooth journey. Be assured, we are working diligently to restore stability and normalcy as quickly as possible. (2/3) — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) October 5, 2024

Despite efforts to manage the situation, frustration continued to build among fliers. One passenger reported a delay of more than an hour for a flight from Lucknow to Delhi, while others pointed out inconsistencies in flight availability when attempting to book tickets online.

The network outage comes at a time when IndiGo continues to solidify its dominance in India’s domestic aviation sector. In August, domestic air traffic rose by 6% year-on-year, reaching 13.1 million passengers. IndiGo increased its market share by 40 basis points, bringing its total share to 62.4%, according to recent reports.