Varun gets beverages, food, Devyani gets healthcare, education: RJ Corp’s succession plan

Master franchise company, RJ Corp, that runs PepsiCo’s second-largest bottling plant outside the US, Varun Beverages, and Devyani International that runs KFC, Pizza Hut and Costa Coffee outlets in India, is looking into the next generation to take on the mantle. Ravi Jaipuria, Chairman of the $3 billion-RJ Corp, formalising the succession plan, has given the food and beverages business to his son, Varun, while the daughter, Devyani, has been given charge of the healthcare and education side.

According to a report in the Economic Times, Ravi Jaipuria told the financial daily that the succession planning of the conglomerate has been established, including a roadmap for Varun and Devyani to take on strategic leadership roles. He added that the daily operations would be run by the professionals as usual.

He will remain the chairman of RJ Corp, as well as oversee growth, policies, expansion and diversification. The 70-year-old billionaire said that the framework was envisaged with stability and continuity, as well as the addition of fresh perspectives into new leadership. The succession plan allows his children, Varun and Devyani, to focus on the broader strategic initiatives and long-term vision.

Jaipuria said that the professional team will continue to be central to the strategy, and that the blend of professional management and strategic leadership is key to driving RJ Corp forward.

WHAT VARUN AND DEVYANI JAIPURIA WILL GET

Varun Jaipuria, 36, has been given charge of Varun Beverages and Devyani International. Varun Beverages and Devyani International, named after the siblings, are listed.

Devyani Jaipuria, 39, has got the healthcare businesses, including hospital chain Cocoon, Delhi Public Schools in Gurugram and Jaipur, along with DPS International School in Gurgaon and Dharav High School in Jaipur.

Varun Beverages bottles and distributes PepsiCo beverages like Pepsi, Mirinda, 7UP, Mountain Dew fizzy drinks, Sting energy drink, Tropicana juice, Slice juice, and Aquafina water. It has 45 manufacturing facilities and operates in nine countries, including South Africa, Morocco, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Devyani International runs KFC, Pizza Hut and has exclusive franchise of Costa Coffee, homegrown chain Vaango, and Food Street brand that runs food courts in malls, airports, highways and hospitals. It has its presence in Nepal, Nigeria and Thailand.

RJ Corp’s healthcare vertical includes Cryovia Biotech that provides umbilical cord blood stem collection, processing and storage. It operates in Thailand, Singapore, West Asia, Nepal, Vietnam and east Africa.

DPS, DPS International, Pravaah, Modern Montessori International London are part of its education vertical.

