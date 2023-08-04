Vedanta appoints new CEO for aluminium biz, new Deputy CEO for Cairn Oil & Gas

Vedanta Ltd on Friday announced top-level changes at its subsidiaries while its stock was trading 3% lower.

Vedanta Limited has appointed John Slaven as the Chief Executive Officer for its aluminium business and designated him as a Senior Management Personnel (SMP) effective October 03, 2023 for a term of 3.5 years.

Slaven, a globally respected leader, boasts a diverse background, having held pivotal executive roles at major entities such as Australian mining and metals giant BHP Billiton and BCG, said Vedanta in a stock exchange filing. His academic achievements include a Mechanical Engineering degree from the University of Cape Town and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

In his capacity at Vedanta, Slaven will take the helm of the strategic alliance with international partners to expedite business delivery. His responsibilities encompass spearheading the adoption and implementation of cutting-edge technologies and processes, centering on innovation and digitisation to steer business transformation.

Meanwhile, Stephen Russell Moore, the current COO of Cairn Oil & Gas, has been elevated to the role of Deputy CEO for Cairn Oil & Gas.

Moore's new role places him in charge of steering Cairn's growth strategy and cultivating strategic business affiliations with global counterparts to accelerate business progress.

He will drive the incorporation and execution of premium oil and gas technologies and methodologies, with a particular focus on innovation and digitisation to drive business transformation, said Vedanta.

Vedanta also has plans to establish an Advisory Board for its Cairn Oil and Gas business. Nicholas John Robert Walker (Nick), the present CEO of Cairn Oil and Gas, is expected to play a pivotal role in the setup of this board. He is set to be part of the board, offering oversight and guidance to the management while crafting a long-term business strategy aimed at unlocking the substantial potential embedded in Cairn's assets. These organisational adjustments are slated to take effect on August 04, 2023.