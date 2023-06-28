Vedanta Group appoints YJ Chen as CEO of its display business

Vedanta Group on Wednesday announced the appointment of YJ Chen as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its display business. YJ Chen, who was previously associated with Chinese display maker HKC Corp, will spearhead Vedanta’s plans to establish India’s first display fab.

Chen has more than 23 years of experience in the display industry. He has more than 400 patents and was also the chief inventor at HKC. Chen brings with him extremely valuable technical expertise, deep understanding and experience of building and operating display fabs, and incredible business acumen, Anil Agarwal, chairman, Vedanta, said. "We are confident of his ability to lead our display business which will help develop a sustainable electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India," he added.

Chen has held key positions in renowned organisations, including Innolux, Xiamen and GIP. He also co-founded Jumpwin Materials, a transparent polyamide (PI) material manufacturer, and Glass Polish, a glass-polishing company.

India is strategically poised to lead the next phase of growth for the global display industry, Chen said. "I am energized by Vedanta's commitment to establishing India’s first display fab and am confident of the Group’s foresight and dedication to capturing the immense potential of the global market for next-generation display product," the newly appointed CEO added further.

Vedanta is foraying into the manufacture of semiconductors and displays, with plans to set up an integrated electronics center in India and is teaming up with Foxconn for semiconductor manufacturing.

Vedanta's foray into the display industry aligns with the company's long-term vision and commitment to fostering economic growth, creating employment opportunities, and driving technological advancements in India, the company said in a statement.

"The display fab will not only strengthen Vedanta's position as a global player in the electronics manufacturing industry, but also contribute to India's strategic goals in becoming self-reliant in high-value manufacturing, boosting exports and creating significant employment opportunities," it added.

