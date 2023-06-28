Google Layoffs: Search giant cuts jobs at Waze months after firing 12,000 employees

Google has initiated job cuts at its Waze mapping service as it proceeds with the integration of the unit into its own map products. Chris Phillips, the head of Google's maps division called Geo, informed employees on Tuesday about the strategic shift in Waze's ads monetization. The company plans to transition Waze's ads management to the Global Business Organization (GBO) and align it with Google Maps, resulting in layoffs in roles related to Waze Ads monetization in sales, marketing, operations, and analytics.

"In order to create a better, more seamless long-term experience for Waze advertisers, we've begun transitioning Waze's existing advertising system to Google Ads technology. As part of this update, we've reduced those roles focused on Waze Ads monetization," Google said in a statement to Reuters.

According to a report by CNBC, the company intends to inform advertisers and partners of this change on Wednesday. Further details regarding the exact number of job cuts were not disclosed in the email. The report claims that the Waze unit currently has over 500 employees. Google acquired Waze for approximately $1.3 billion in 2013.

Google's parent company, Alphabet, announced in January that it would be laying off 12,000 employees, amounting to 6 per cent of its workforce, after experiencing a significant deceleration in revenue growth. The company has also downsized and eliminated certain projects as part of its efforts to enhance efficiency.

Since December, Google has been consolidating Waze with its Geo unit, responsible for overseeing maps. As part of this reorganization, then-CEO Neha Parikh stepped down.

The Waze app utilizes crowdsourcing to provide users with the fastest driving routes and real-time traffic information. It boasts around 140 million active users.

In the email, Phillips acknowledged the difficulty of such decisions and expressed gratitude and respect for the contributions made by the affected Waze employees to the success and culture of the company.