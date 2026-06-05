Vedanta responds to ED searches in FEMA violation case, says this about penalties

Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd issued a response on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searches at its official premises over violations of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) provisions. The company said the searches were initiated on June 1 and concluded on June 3.

The searches were launched against the company’s premises in Delhi, Mumbai and Udaipur.

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Vedanta in an exchange filing said that no penalty or restriction have been imposed on the company by the central agency. “The officers of the company provided all necessary information, documents and clarification as sought by ED. There is no impact on financial, operation or other activities of the company,” it said.

Meanwhile, the company’s shares were last seen trading 4.26 per cent lower at Rs 313.50 in Friday's late trading session. The stock has recently remained in focus amid the company's ongoing demerger exercise, under which it has been split into four separate entities whose listings are still awaited.

MUST READ | ED searches Vedanta Group premises in FEMA case: Report

Why were Vedanta premises searched?

The federal probe agency is investigating an instance of Vedanta Resources refunding a part of the brand fee to Vedanta Ltd in 2023, officials said. The ongoing investigation is also examining other structures within the Vedanta group, the officials added.

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A Vedanta spokesperson confirmed that the company is cooperating fully with the authorities and providing all requested information. The spokesperson said the company remains committed to complying with all applicable laws and regulations but declined to comment further as the matter is under regulatory process.

Vedanta is a leading global producer of metals, critical minerals, and technology, with operations across India, Africa, the Middle East, and East Asia.

The company’s board recently approved a demerger of Vedanta entities, which are planned to be listed as four separate companies: Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited (VAML), Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL), Malco Energy Ltd (MEL), and Vedanta Iron and Steel Limited (VISL).