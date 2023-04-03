scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Corporate
Vedanta's Ajay Goel likely to join Byju’s as CFO: Report

Feedback

Vedanta's Ajay Goel likely to join Byju’s as CFO: Report

Goel worked for more than two years at Vedanta.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Goel worked for more than two years at Vedanta. Goel worked for more than two years at Vedanta.

Former Vedanta deputy CFO Ajay Goel is likely to join edtech startup Byju’s as its chief financial officer, Economic Times reported on Monday.

Goel worked for more than two years at Vedanta. Last week, Vedanta announced that its acting chief financial officer Ajay Goel had resigned effective from close of business hours on April 9. "The company and board placed on record its appreciation for the commitment and contribution made by him during his tenure and wish him very best for his future endeavours," Vedanta said.

Goel's hiring as Byju's CFO comes at a time when the company is reportedly offering to raise the interest rate on its $1.2 billion term loan B (TLB) as part of renegotiating its debt-financing arrangements.

Published on: Apr 03, 2023, 10:15 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement