Vedanta's Ajay Goel likely to join Byju’s as CFO: Report

Former Vedanta deputy CFO Ajay Goel is likely to join edtech startup Byju’s as its chief financial officer, Economic Times reported on Monday.

Goel worked for more than two years at Vedanta. Last week, Vedanta announced that its acting chief financial officer Ajay Goel had resigned effective from close of business hours on April 9. "The company and board placed on record its appreciation for the commitment and contribution made by him during his tenure and wish him very best for his future endeavours," Vedanta said.

Goel's hiring as Byju's CFO comes at a time when the company is reportedly offering to raise the interest rate on its $1.2 billion term loan B (TLB) as part of renegotiating its debt-financing arrangements.