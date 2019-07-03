Vijay Mallya case: 'I also want to pay Kingfisher employees and move on in life,' says liquor baron

After the Royal Court of Justice in London allowed fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya to appeal against his extradition, the embattled businessman said he always said the CBI "charges were false" and that he also "wants to pay employees and other creditors" and "move on in his life". Mallya, who is facing extradition to India, said after the court decision that justice had prevailed and God was great.

Huge relief for Vijay Mallya as London HC allows appeal against his extradition

"God is great. Justice prevails. A Division Bench of the English High Court with two senior Judges allowed my application to appeal against the Magistrates Judgement on the prima facie case and charges by the CBI. I always said the charges were false," the fugitive businessman tweeted.

He reiterated his earlier stand to pay the Kingfisher Airlines employees in full and creditors who he owes. "Despite the good Court result for me today, I once again repeat my offer to pay back the Banks that lent money to Kingfisher Airlines in full. Please take the money. With the balance, I also want to pay employees and other creditors and move on in life," said Mallya.

Calling the CBI charges against him a "witch hunt", Mallya asked all parties to respect the court's decision and allow him to challenge these "false" charges. "After all the mockery made of me, I would respectfully ask those interested parties to focus on the Divisional Bench Judgement in England today allowing me to challenge the core of the false prima facie case filed against me by the CBI. Witch-hunt?" he asked.

On July 2, the UK High Court allowed embattled liquor tycoon to appeal at least on one of the five grounds against his extradition order signed off by the UK Home Secretary to face alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to Rs 9,000 crore in India.

Before the hearing, Mallya told the media that "my only request to Indian Government is that I don't want any concession, money is there. You can take back 100 per cent money". Before this, the UK High Court on April 5 rejected a Mallya's plea against his extradition order. The Westminster Magistrates' Court had already ordered the extradition of Vijay Mallya, which was accepted by the UK Home Office.

