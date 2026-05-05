Vodafone Idea names Kumar Mangalam Birla as non-executive chairman

Vodafone Idea on Tuesday announced a change in its board leadership, with Kumar Mangalam Birla appointed as the non-executive chairman and Ravinder Takkar stepping down from the role.

In a regulatory filing to the National Stock Exchange and BSE, the company said it had accepted Takkar's request to step down as non-executive chairman with effect from May 5, 2026. He will continue on the board as a non-executive director.

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The board has approved the appointment of Kumar Mangalam Birla, currently a non-executive director, as the non-executive chairman with effect from the same date.

Separately, the company also approved the appointment of Ravinder Takkar as non-executive vice chairman of the board.

Kumar Mangalam Birla is the chairman of Aditya Birla Group, which operates in 41 countries across six continents. He is a chartered accountant and holds an MBA degree from the London Business School.