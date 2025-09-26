'We can take on Microsoft': Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu says his suite beats Big Tech at scale

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu threw down the gauntlet to Microsoft on X, declaring that his Indian software company now offers a broader and superior product suite — and urging users to “take a good look.”

In a post accompanied by a visual showing the growth of Zoho and its IT arm ManageEngine from 2002 to today, Vembu claimed, “We are the only company in the world that can take on Microsoft in the breadth and depth of the product suite.”

He added that Zoho’s products deliver a “vastly superior experience” and announced that the company is doubling its investment in R&D across cloud infrastructure, AI, platforms, and applications to accelerate innovation.

The post quickly ignited reactions across Indian tech circles, with one user stating that an Indian company could now run entirely on Zoho without using a single U.S.-based SaaS tool. The user noted that Zoho already offers full-stack replacements for key American platforms — including Zoho Sheet for Google Sheets, Zoho Show for PowerPoint, Zoho Writer for Word, Zoho Cliq for Slack, Zoho CRM for Salesforce, Zoho Books for QuickBooks, Zoho WorkDrive for Dropbox or Google Drive, Zoho Marketing Hub for HubSpot, Zoho Meeting for Zoom, Zoho Projects for Asana or Trello, Zoho Vault for LastPass, Zoho Showtime and Zoho Social for Canva, Zoho Connect for Microsoft Teams, Zoho Mail for Gmail, Zoho Ulaa for Chrome, and Zoho Arattai for WhatsApp or Signal.

Striking visual of the growth in product range of Zoho and ManageEngine from 2002 to today.



While the user acknowledged that tools like Chrome or Gmail won't be dropped overnight, the assertion was clear: Zoho’s B2B suite is already robust enough to let companies fully exit the U.S. SaaS ecosystem.