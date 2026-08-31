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‘We do not need lower standards but wider lenses’: Gautam Adani calls for new credit framework

‘We do not need lower standards but wider lenses’: Gautam Adani calls for new credit framework

Gautam Adani said the proposed framework should go beyond assessing an infrastructure asset on a standalone basis and capture its wider economic benefits and the additional value created around it.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 31, 2026 7:52 PM IST
‘We do not need lower standards but wider lenses’: Gautam Adani calls for new credit frameworkGautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, at the CareEdge Group Annual Summit.

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, has urged rating agencies to adopt a broader approach to assessing infrastructure, arguing that conventional credit models may not capture the wider economic and strategic value created by integrated infrastructure platforms.

“We do not need lower standards but we need wider lenses,” Adani said, calling for dynamic models that can recognise ecosystem multipliers and strategic resilience. He was speaking on Monday, August 31, 2026, while urging CareEdge Group to develop what he described as the world’s first comprehensive Credit Framework for Integrated Platform Infrastructure.

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Adani said the proposed framework should go beyond assessing an infrastructure asset on a standalone basis and capture its wider economic benefits and the additional value created around it. He stressed that the proposal was not about easier ratings or less scrutiny, but about developing models capable of distinguishing between unviable ambition and infrastructure platforms whose economic and strategic value extends beyond conventional measures.

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Published on: Aug 31, 2026 7:52 PM IST
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