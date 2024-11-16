'We must look at how China...': Narayana Murthy says without low-tech jobs urban crowding will worsen

Narayana Murthy is clear: while India’s growth story is impressive, he’s calling for a reality check on the current surge of tech skills and development.

Acknowledging PM Modi’s confidence in India’s fast-expanding developer population, Murthy points to a major gap—India’s growth isn’t yet reaching the rural workforce, a demographic crucial for sustainable national progress.

“We must look at how China has done this. If it has grown (the economy) five times, they must have done something right. So, we must study their growth, understand it, and then see how best to implement that,” Murthy was quoted as saying in an Economic Times report.

He argues India should draw lessons from Beijing, especially in creating manufacturing jobs that could sustain livelihoods for rural and under-educated populations. “Unless we create low-tech jobs, overcrowding in urban areas will continue to grow,” he warns.

Discussing India’s strengths in IT services, Murthy also suggests a more cautious approach to large language models (LLMs). Citing the country’s limited experience in building robust databases—an essential component of effective AI—he emphasizes that India should focus on applying existing LLM technology rather than competing to develop its own.

Murthy further advocates for an educational shift, suggesting that India needs critical thinking skills to foster homegrown innovation. Bringing in educators from developed nations to train Indian teachers, he says, could instill problem-solving techniques essential for real progress.

He remains positive about India’s achievements in applied technology, citing Aadhaar and ONDC as examples where the country successfully adapted technology for national benefit.