'I am sorry, I have not changed my view...': Narayana Murthy calls India’s transition to 5-day workweek disappointing

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy isn’t mincing words when it comes to his views on work-life balance. Known for his unapologetic stance, Murthy has doubled down, declaring he’s “disappointed” with India’s shift from a six-day workweek to five back in 1986.

“I am sorry, I have not changed my view. I will take this with me to my grave,” he told Shereen Bhan at the CNBC Global Leadership Summit.

In Murthy's view, hard work is the cornerstone of national progress. He pointed to Prime Minister Modi’s reputed 100-hour work weeks as an example. “When PM Modi is working that hard, the only way to show our appreciation for what’s happening around us is by working just as hard,” he asserted, adding that India’s development demands sacrifice, not relaxation.

Murthy emphasized his own dedication to the job. For much of his career, he worked 14-hour days, six and a half days a week, arriving at the office by 6:30 a.m. and leaving around 8:40 p.m. “I’m proud of it,” he said, standing by his belief that hard work is ingrained in Indian culture and a duty for those fortunate enough to have received subsidized education.

Reflecting on backlash to his controversial statements last year, where he encouraged millennials to work at least 70 hours a week, Murthy remained unfazed.

"In this country we need to work hard. There is no substitute for hard work even if you are the most intelligent guy."

Murthy had compared India’s work ethic to that of post-WWII Germany and Japan. “This is what they did to rebuild their countries,” he had said earlier, arguing that young Indians owe it to themselves and the country to do the same.

Murthy’s stance on work-life balance is clear: “There is no substitute for hard work.” He believes that while India faces significant challenges, only a tireless workforce can help bridge the gap between ambition and reality.