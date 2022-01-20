WealthDesk, ICICIdirect to expand unified wealth interface for retail investors

Investment technology platform WealthDesk has partnered with retail broker ICICIdirect with over 7 million retail investors in a bid to expand the former’s unified wealth interface (UWI) for wealth management ecosystem.

UWI refers to an internet scale wealth management ecosystem powered by WealthDesk and it enables innovative investment and wealth products and solutions like direct equity and ETF based WealthBaskets. ICICIdirect users will be able to seamlessly invest in more than 40 WealthBasket portfolios with from a gamut of SEBI registered portfolios having investment sizes from Rs 1,000 to over Rs 10 lakh.

These WealthBaskets can be long term, short term, balanced, asset allocation based, thematic, sectoral, etc. portfolios. Founder and CEO of WealthDesk Ujjwal Jain says that through this partnership with ICICIdirect, they aim to introduce their WealthBaskets and other solutions to a larger segment of the retail investors community.

“We are happy to offer research and theme backed WealthBaskets from SEBI registered professionals on WealthDesk to ICICIdirect users. ICICIdirect customers now have the added option of choosing from equity to ETF WealthBasket portfolios as per their investment objectives and risk appetite. We are happy to play our part in democratising high quality investment ideas for the retail investors,” Anupam Guha, Head-PWM at ICICI Securities said.

