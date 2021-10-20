Western Asset ties up with Mindtree to drive enterprise innovation, transform IT services

Active fixed-income investment manager Western Asset has selected IT firm Mindtree as a strategic partner to help drive innovation and differentiated experiences for the company's global investors.

Mindtree will initially partner with the Western Asset team on its IT infrastructure and application portfolio, while also enabling several strategic business initiatives.

"As part of this multi-year engagement, Mindtree will enable Western Asset to create a more flexible operating model that can quickly adapt to changing business needs and accelerate time-to-value," the Larsen & Toubro Group company said in a release.

The company will help Western Asset accelerate the transition to a platform-based operating model, automate enterprise systems, and maintain industry-leading best practices for IT services, which will enable the investment manager to scale overall productivity, agility and delivery.

"Mindtree is the right choice to drive our IT transformation programme. Mindtree's focus on innovation, digital expertise and team-based culture is a very good match for Western Asset," said Penny Morgan, Head of Business Transformation at Western Asset.

As part of the strategic partnership, Mindtree is looking forward to enabling a fundamental shift in Western Asset's IT operating model, its Executive Director and Global Markets President Venu Lambu said.

Mindtree last week reported a 57.2 per cent rise in its net profit for July-September quarter at Rs 398.9 crore. On Wednesday, the company's shares ended 0.74 per cent higher at Rs 4,775.90 on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

