WeWork India makes its first investment in Bengaluru-based Zoapi

Coworking space provider WeWork India on Thursday said it has its first investment in Bengaluru-based conferencing and collaboration platform, Zoapi. Founded in 2019, Zoapi is a unified conferencing and collaboration solution provider for enterprise companies, coworking spaces, and education centers.

WeWork said that corporates have organically transitioned to a hybrid work model and there has been a growing demand for a sense of community and the benefits of collaboration in a workspace. "WeWork India intends to be a one-stop solution for large and small enterprises, freelancers, start-ups etc, to enhance the hybrid work experience," it said in a statement.

WeWork said it has made an investment in this enterprise SaaS solution provider that combines the four basic needs of a meeting room - wireless screen sharing, video conferencing, online calendar, and room scheduler. Built as an open platform, Zoapi supports numerous video conferencing facilities and collaboration applications such as Zoom, MS Teams, Skype, Google Meet, Webex, Polycom etc, making meetings immersive and engaging. "Its hardware agnostic build and cost-effective value offering truly make it a superior SaaS service. its interactive calendar features include easy integrations and seamless conferencing experience," the statement said.



WeWork India CEO Karan Virwani said that businesses are increasingly looking for a blend of physical and virtual work experience, and innovative technologies such as Zoapi have become central to this. From an adoption perspective, he said, it is affordable and compatible with numerous video conferencing platforms and devices. "With its unique capabilities, this homegrown product has the potential to grow into a global player, implemented across all industries. By combining our technologies, we wish to take Zoapi to a larger audience, and facilitate seamless communication for businesses of all sizes,” Virwani said.

Zoapi Innovations co-founder and CEO Prashanth NS said that the company was excited to partner with WeWork India, as it's an excellent opportunity to implement its product at scale. "Over the years, our strategic partnership with WeWork India has generated insightful data about user consumption patterns and needs. We believe that we can globally power conferences and meeting rooms, with our SaaS solution, enabling stakeholders to have effective meetings,” he said.

