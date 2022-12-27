Who is Manasi Tata Kirloskar, the new director of Kirloskar's JV companies?

After Vikram Kirloskar's death, his daughter Manasi Tata has been asked to lead the Kirloskar Group. Manasi, who is the only daughter of the businessman, has been appointed as the chairperson of the Kirloskar Joint Venture's board.

She will now spearhead Toyota Material Handling India Private Limited, Kirloskar Toyota Textile Private Limited, Toyota Engine India Limited, and other companies.

Geetanjali Kirloskar, her mother, is the chairman and Managing Director of Kirloskar System Private Limited.

Manasi already serves as the organisation's managing director, executive director, and CEO. She graduated from the Rhode Island School of Designing in the United States. She is passionate about art, runs an NGO, Caring with Colour.

"Deeply intertwined with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) concerns, Manasi Tata is truly committed to take forward her father’s vision and dream, contributing towards accomplishing national goals and remains dedicated towards keeping up the strength of partnership with various stakeholders, and the relationships that have grown stronger over the years," the company said in a statement.

She married Noel Tata's son Neville in 2019. Both families have known each other for decades.

Noel Tata is the half-brother of Ratan Tata, the iconic ex-chairman of the Tata Group.

Trent Limited, the Tata Group's retail arm, is led by Noel. Neville worked with the Trent brands' food vertical. Leah and Maya are his two sisters.

Vikram Kirloskar, 64, died of a heart attack in November after Toyota Motor Corp launched its second hybrid car in India, a seven-seat people-carrier, as part of a broader strategy to increase electrified vehicle sales in emerging markets.