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Who is Shuchi Suri? M&M names former Unilever executive as automotive marketing chief

Who is Shuchi Suri? M&M names former Unilever executive as automotive marketing chief

M&M3,344.10(1.62%)

Suri joined the Mahindra Group in May 2026 after spending more than two decades at Unilever, where she held several leadership positions across India, the Asia-Pacific region

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 13, 2026 3:32 PM IST
Who is Shuchi Suri? M&M names former Unilever executive as automotive marketing chiefMahindra & Mahindra has appointed Shuchi Suri as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer

Mahindra & Mahindra has appointed Shuchi Suri as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for its automotive business, effective April 1, 2027. The appointment comes as the automaker continues to strengthen its leadership team and focus on brand building, customer engagement and business growth, as reported by Exchange4media.

Suri is currently serving as Executive Vice-President of Mahindra Experiences. In her new role, she will report to R Velusamy, President of Mahindra's Automotive Business, according to the company's regulatory filing.

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Suri joined the Mahindra Group in May 2026 after spending more than two decades at Unilever, where she held several leadership positions across India, the Asia-Pacific region and the company's global headquarters in the United Kingdom.

Before joining Mahindra, she served as Global Vice-President for Homecare at Unilever. In this role, she led a global business spanning more than 60 markets, with responsibilities that included driving growth, transforming product portfolios and improving margins.

Her experience spans brand strategy, consumer segmentation, marketing, premium innovation and digital partnerships. These areas are expected to be relevant to her new responsibilities, which will cover sales and marketing for Mahindra's automotive business.

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Suri began her career at Unilever in 2003 as a business leadership trainee in Delhi. Over the years, she took on roles across sales, customer management and marketing before moving into regional and global leadership positions. Her international experience includes assignments in India, Singapore, China and the UK.

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Academically, Suri is a triple gold medallist from the School of Planning and Architecture, Delhi, and holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow.

Her appointment comes at a time when the automotive industry is witnessing changing consumer preferences and intensifying competition, with companies placing greater emphasis on brand differentiation, customer experience and marketing strategies. Suri's experience in consumer-facing businesses and global brand management is expected to contribute to Mahindra's sales and marketing priorities.

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Published on: Nov 13, 2026 3:32 PM IST
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