Why Adani is onboarding L&T for nuclear power projects?

The Adani Group is partnering with the L&T Group for its nuclear power projects as it zeroes in on multiple sites for setting up atomic power plants.

L&T has been a veteran engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) player in the nuclear sector and has supported technology development, manufacturing and localisation in the country. It will guide Adani’s nuclear power projects with a focus on manufacturing and project management. However, the company is waiting for the approval of technology from the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) to decide the future course of action.

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“Once the government comes out with the technology for the civil nuclear power to be adopted by the private players, the work will start,” said sources.

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Early this year, Adani Power announced the formation of a new subsidiary, Adani Atomic Energy Limited, focused on nuclear energy, marking its entry into India’s evolving atomic power landscape as the government opens the sector to private participation. It will generate, transmit and distribute electricity derived from nuclear or atomic energy.

The nuclear sector was opened to private players by bringing the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act in December 2025.

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However, the government is yet to come out with a framework for operationalising it.

L&T’s role in nuclear power

Larsen & Toubro’s Heavy Civil Infrastructure (HCI) vertical in September, 2025 secured a major contract from the NPCIL for the 2x1000 MWe Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (Units 5 & 6) in Tamil Nadu.

The contract covers a comprehensive mechanical package, including installation of nuclear reactors, turbine systems, generators, and condensers.

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In April, the Heavy Engineering arm of L&T dispatched the seventh 700 MWe Steam Generator for the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL), marking a significant milestone in India’s fast-track nuclear programme.

It has dispatched seven Steam Generators ahead of schedule, while adhering to the most stringent quality and safety standards. L&T Heavy Engineering manufactures and supplies high‑technology reactors and critical process systems to leading global companies in the Refinery, Oil & Gas, Petrochemical, Fertiliser and Nuclear Power sectors.

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Adani Group Nuclear Roadmap

Adani Power has finalised greenfield sites for the nuclear power plants and is in the process of getting all necessary approvals from authorities, said SB Khyalia, CEO, Adani Power Ltd.

Khyalia said that the company is getting ready, and as and when the rules come, it will give clarity on the type, size, and capacity to proceed.

“So far, the government of India has not notified the rules. So, once we get the rules from the government of India, then only can we elaborate on this. At this stage, we are only preparing ourselves,” he said during the company's Q4FY26 earnings call.

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He further explained that the company is identifying the sites for the nuclear power projects.

“Wherever we have the sites already, we are applying for the necessary approvals. So, we are preparing ourselves, waiting for the opportunity as and when the rules come, so that we can move fast,” he said.

The company is identifying new sites and will not use the existing thermal sites, which are being explored by some other corporate groups.

