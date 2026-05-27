Adani Power Ltd has surpassed IT major Infosys in terms of market capitalisation to become the 11th most valued firm in the Indian stock market. Adani Power's market cap now stands at Rs 4.77 lakh crore, while Infosys ranks at the 12th position with a market cap of Rs 4.69 lakh crore.

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The Adani Group stock has rallied 77% in three months on the back of a rise in power demand amid intense heat wave and strong Q4 earnings.

Adani Power shares hit a record high of Rs 252.60 today. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 4.76 lakh crore. Later, the stock closed 1.72% higher at Rs 248.75 on BSE.

Adani Power is aggressively expanding its generation capacity from 18.2 GW to nearly 42 GW by FY32, in order to capitalise on India’s rapidly rising electricity demand. Power consumption is being affected by prolonged heatwaves, accelerating industrial activity, growing household electrification, and the increasing energy needs of data centers and artificial intelligence infrastructure. This led to positive sentiment around the Adani Group stock in the short and long long term.

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Adani Power shares have risen 123% in a year and gained 66% in 2026. Adani Power stock trades above its 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

On the other hand, Infosys shares are down 29% this year hit by AI-led disruption fears, weak revenue growth guidance and a weakness in rupee. The stock hit its 52 week low of Rs 1089 on May 14, 2026. Infosys during its Q4 earnings gave a muted guidance. Infosys guided for FY27 revenue growth of 1.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent, signaling a subdued demand environment.

In the current session, Infosys shares were trading on a flat note at Rs 1159.50 against the previous close of Rs 1167.45. The stock has fallen 33% from its 52 week high of Rs 1727.85. Infosys trades below the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day simple moving averages.