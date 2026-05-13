Uber to set up first India data centre with Adani Group as it expands tech footprint

Ride-hailing giant Uber is setting up its first data centre in India with Adani Group, marking a major expansion of its technology infrastructure in the country as global firms ramp up investments in India’s AI and cloud ecosystem.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi announced the development on May 13 after meeting Gautam Adani in Ahmedabad.

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Great to meet @gautam_adani in Ahmedabad this morning and build on our existing partnership with the Adani group.



As India fast emerges as a leading innovation hub for @Uber, we are setting up our first data center in the country with the Adani Group to test and deploy our tech.… pic.twitter.com/jll5NcPT4l — dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) May 13, 2026

“As India fast emerges as a leading innovation hub for Uber, we are setting up our first data center in the country with the Adani Group to test and deploy our tech. Ready later this year, this investment will help us build at scale - from India, for the world,” Khosrowshahi wrote in a post on X.

The facility, expected to go live later this year, will be used to support Uber’s global technology operations and product deployments from India.

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The announcement comes during Khosrowshahi’s ongoing India visit, where he has been meeting senior government officials and industry leaders to discuss Uber’s long-term investment plans in the country.

The Uber partnership adds to Adani Group’s rapidly expanding ambitions in AI and digital infrastructure. In October 2025, Adani Enterprises, through AdaniConneX, partnered with Google to build a large AI-focused data centre and clean energy ecosystem in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The Visakhapatnam hub is expected to attract investments of around $15 billion over 2026–2030, with plans spanning gigawatt-scale AI data centre capacity, subsea cable connectivity and renewable energy infrastructure designed to power next-generation AI workloads.

Uber’s India data centre push also comes amid rising investments by global technology firms into India’s AI, cloud and digital infrastructure ecosystem, driven by growing demand for localised computing capacity and increasing focus on data sovereignty.