‘Will always be in love with Zomato’, says co-founder Gaurav Gupta as he exits company

Zomato co-founder and head of supply, Gaurav Gupta, has exited from the food-tech company. Founder Deepinder Goyal took to Twitter to wish luck to Gupta.

Gaurav Gupta said in an email to Zomato employees that he joined the company six years ago and is very proud of what they have achieved. “I am in love with Zomato and will always be. Came in 6 years back not knowing what this would turn out to be,” he stated.

He said that he is taking a “new turn” in his life and will be starting a new chapter, and taking a lot from the six defining years at Zomato. “We have a great team now to take Zomato forward and it’s time for me to take an alternate path in my journey. I am very emotional as I write this and don’t think any words can do justice to how I am feeling right now,” he added.

Gupta said that he will still be around in the town halls. “I won’t be able to stay away from all of you and you will see me around and in action every once in a while. How can I not be there for the town halls – aisa to ho hi nahin sakta,” he wrote in the mail to the employees.

The co-founder thanked Deepinder Goyal and said, “I know in my heart that you will take Zomato to heights that most cannot even imagine.”

Goyal, in his reply to Gupta’s mail, thanked him for his role in Zomato’s success. “We have seen Zomato through great as well as terrible times together, and brought it here today. There’s so much of our journey still ahead of us, and I am thankful that you are hanging your boots at a point where we have a great team and leadership to carry us forward,” he said.

