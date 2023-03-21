Will outgoing CEO Rajesh Gopinathan continue at TCS in an advisory role?

N Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Sons, is trying to retain outgoing TCS Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Gopinathan in an advisory position. Gopinathan resigned from his position last week. K Krithivasan, who currently heads the BFSI division of the company, will replace him.

Gopinathan and Chandrasekaran are amid preliminary discussions to extend the former’s stint at TCS, sources told PTI.

"Chandrasekaran has discussed with Gopinathan for his engagement with Tata Group in an advisory role after his notice period ends on September 15. There has been preliminary discussion," a source told PTI.

In a press conference right after announcing his resignation, Gopinathan also said that he would be willing to be a part of TCS “in his own way”.

He said, “I hope I also contribute to TCS in my own way and be an integral part of TCS, irrespective of the heights it will go to. This would be the biggest pride and happiness. I am proud that we have built something of lasting value. That’s my greatest takeaway from TCS."

He also hinted about taking up advisory roles in the same press conference.

"As far as advisory roles go, my respect for advisors is exponentially growing. So, I will see whether something comes out of that,” the outgoing CEO said.

He also added that thus far he did not have any concrete plans of being an advisor. “But as of now no plans," he had said.

Gopinathan took over as TCS CEO in February 2017 after N Chandrasekaran was appointed Chairman of Tata Sons. Before that, Gopinathan worked as the CFO of the company while Chandrasekaran was CEO.

Under Gopinathan’s leadership, TCS' market capitalisation increased by over $70 billion and its sales increased by over $10 billion. Moreover, TCS' brand value shot 212 per cent to $45.5 billion in the past two years.

The outgoing CEO has worked for over 22 years at TCS, right out of college. He also said in the press conference that he never had to update his resume after joining TCS.

“I never wrote my resume after my campus, my batchmates will know about it. I haven’t thought about it. TCS has been integral to who I am. I never had any second thoughts looking back at my journey. I won’t have done anything else differently. Whatever I do, TCS will be an integral part of me,” Gopinathan said.

