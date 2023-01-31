'Will transform Haifa,' says Gautam Adani after Adani Group takes control of Israeli port

Billionaire Gautam Adani on Tuesday met Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the occasion of the official handover of the Haifa Port to the Adani Group. A consortium of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) and Israel's Gadot Group has acquired the strategic Israeli port for USD 1.18 billion. Adani holds 70 per cent stake in the consortium while its Israeli partner Gadot has 30 per cent.

In a tweet, the Indian tycoon said he was privileged to meet Netanyahu "on this momentous day as the Port of Haifa is handed over to the Adani Group". "The Abraham Accord will be a game changer for the Mediterranean sea logistics. Adani Gadot set to transform Haifa Port into a landmark for all to admire," he said.

Privileged to meet with @IsraeliPM @netanyahu on this momentous day as the Port of Haifa is handed over to the Adani Group. The Abraham Accord will be a game changer for the Mediterranean sea logistics. Adani Gadot set to transform Haifa Port into a landmark for all to admire. pic.twitter.com/Cml2t8j1Iv — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) January 31, 2023

This is the second public appearance of Adani ever since US-based Hindenburg Research's damaging report came out on his group on January 24. Earlier, he met with Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who was in India as chief guest on Republic Day.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony where Netanyahu was also present, Adani said that today's occasion was the outcome of a lot of hard work that had been put in over the past 6 years. He said his group has struck many critical partnerships that include Elbit Systems, Israel Weapon Systems, and Israel Innovation Authority. "We have initiated several dozen technology relationships wherein we have offered the entire Adani Portfolio of companies to be a giant sandbox for us to learn together," he said.

Adani said his company was also in the process of setting up an Artificial Intelligence lab in Tel Aviv which will work in close collaboration with our new AI labs in India and the US. "We also anticipate establishing collaborative relationships with local colleges like the University of Haifa to be able to capitalize on the deep technology expertise available in this city. And now we have the most momentous partnership of all – the Haifa Port along with our valued partner Gadot," he said.



Addressing Prime Minister Netanyahu, Adani said the privatisation initiative was actioned at a time when he was the PM, "and it is only fitting that today it is you who is handing the port over to us at this memorable ceremony". The billionaire said he was confident that his group would transform the entire port landscape.

"We realize that there will be competition from others, but our confidence comes from our belief in the people of Israel and therefore our belief in the Israel Growth story," he said, adding that his intention was to make the right set of investments that would not just make the Adani-Gadot partnership proud but would make the whole of Israel proud.



The acquisition of the Haifa port also comes with a significant amount of real estate, he said. "And I promise you that in the years to come we will transform the skyline we see around us." "The Haifa of tomorrow - will look very different from the Haifa that you see today. With your support – we will deliver on this commitment and do our part to transform this city," Adani said.

Also Read

Hindenburg impact: Retail investors, HNIs lose over Rs 12,500 crore in Adani stocks

Adani's Rs 20,000-cr FPO sails through, but sees muted response from retail investors